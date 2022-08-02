19-year-old killed after car crash in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police announce the death of 19-year-old Catherine Pratt after a fatal car crash Sunday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., on July 31, Baltimore County police officers responded to Greenspring Avenue near Tufton for a reported vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a 2019 Kia Sorento that crashed into a fence before coming to a rest in a field.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Aug. 1, Pratt, the 19-year-old, driver of the Kia was pronounced deceased.

Baltimore County police continue to investigate the cause of this crash.