19-year-old indicted on 133 counts of stealing cars, breaking into homes in Howard County

<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Kaishawn Johnson
Posted at 2:07 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 14:14:01-05

A 19-year-old Washington D.C. man has been indicted on 133 counts of stealing cars and breaking into homes in Howard County.

Police had been investigating the string of crimes dating back to August of 2021.

Prosecutors linked Kaishawn Johnson to at least 45 different property crimes, over a period of just three months last year.

He's officially been charged with 18 counts of motor vehicle theft, three counts of first-degree burglary, nine counts of theft worth over $25,000, 11 counts of theft worth less than $25,000, and 92 counts of rogue and vagabond for vehicles he allegedly broke into.

Johnson is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on March 7.

