19-year-old dead after pair of shootings minutes apart in St. Mary's County

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A 19-year-old is dead and another man is critically injured following a pair of Monday shootings that happened minutes apart in St. Mary's County.

The first incident occurred around 7:07pm in the Great Mills area.

Deputies found the victim shot in the head on a basketball court in the 21900 block of Chancellor’s Run Road.

He was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he later died.

About nine-minutes later, a second shooting was reported in Lexington Park in the 20800 block of Daisy Lane.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest.

He too was helicoptered to a hospital where he currently remains.

Investigators are unsure if the two incidents are related.

No word on any potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 475-4200 extension 71950.

