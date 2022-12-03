Watch Now
19- year-old arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Edgewater Saturday

Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 1:36 PM, Dec 03, 2022
EDGEWATER, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Edgewater Saturday.

Police have charged 19-year-old Alex Salinas of Annapolis.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after midnight. Officers responded to the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, where they located 26-year-old Luis Santiago, who appeared to be suffering from a single gunshot wound.

After attempting life-saving measures, Santiago was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities say they arrested and charged Salinas after interviewing him and collecting corroborating evidence at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

