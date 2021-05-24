18-year-old woman fatally shot while riding four wheeler in La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after being shot while riding a four wheeler Saturday night in La Plata.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says Jazmiah Zyri Nelson was riding with two other people when someone fired a gun at them, in the 600 block of Pomonkey Way.

Nelson was struck in the upper body and flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma where she died hours later.

A second victim was grazed by a bullet. She was treated and released.

Detectives do not believe the incident was random, although no motive was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.