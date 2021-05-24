Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

18-year-old woman fatally shot while riding four wheeler in La Plata

items.[0].image.alt
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 3:50 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 15:52:24-04

LA PLATA, Md. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after being shot while riding a four wheeler Saturday night in La Plata.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says Jazmiah Zyri Nelson was riding with two other people when someone fired a gun at them, in the 600 block of Pomonkey Way.

Nelson was struck in the upper body and flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma where she died hours later.

A second victim was grazed by a bullet. She was treated and released.

Detectives do not believe the incident was random, although no motive was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020