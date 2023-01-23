18-year-old shot, killed in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS — One man is dead after being shot this evening, according to Annapolis police.

At approximately 6:53 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they located an 18-year-old man outside of a building.

According to Cpl. Dave Stokes, the man was shot in the upper torso.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.