18-year-old shot in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — An 18-year-old man was shot early Sunday in downtown Ocean City.

Ocean City police said they found the victim at about 1:10 a.m. on May 22, on Talbot Street near Baltimore Avenue.

They determined he had been shot nearby, on Dorchester Street at Baltimore Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area during that time and has information on the shooting to call 410-520-5136 and reference CC# 2022-00-1140. Anonymous tips can also be left at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips/

Ocean City police noted on Facebook today: "As the season gears up, you will see an increase in [police] presence on the Boardwalk and throughout town."