18-year-old injured after shots fired at late night party in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is in search of a gunman who fired multiple shots at a party leaving an 18-year-old injured.

It happened around 11:30pm, in the 4700 block of Cambria Road.

Deputies saw a large group of people dispersing from a party in all directions.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing two groups of men involved in an altercation.

Several shell casings were found at the scene along with a vehicle that had been shot up.

No victim was initially found, until later when an 18-year-old male arrived at Frederick Health Hospital with a possible gunshot wound to the leg.

Anyone with information should call police at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-080922.

