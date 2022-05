BALTIMORE — Police said two teenagers were shot Wednesday evening in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers said that shortly after 5:30 p.m. an 18-year-old was found in the 1700 block of Division Street with a gunshot wound. Moments later, a 15-year-old walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound from a shooting at the same location.

Both are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2411, or Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.