18 rescued, one hospitalized following a 2-alarm Annapolis fire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More than a dozen people were rescued in an overnight Annapolis 2-alarm fire.
The fire happened in the 100 block of Severn Avenue and, according to the Annapolis Fire Department, 18 people were rescued and one civilian was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.
**** Update**** 2 Alarm Fire 100 blk of Severn Avenue
— Annapolis Fire Dept (@AnnapolisFire) December 10, 2021
Officials say around 10 people were displaced and the cause and origin of the blaze are still unknown.