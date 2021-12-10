Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

18 rescued, one hospitalized following a 2-alarm Annapolis fire

items.[0].image.alt
Annapolis Fire Department
A shot of the overnight Annapolis fire.
Annapolis fire.jpg
Posted at 7:05 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 07:05:11-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More than a dozen people were rescued in an overnight Annapolis 2-alarm fire.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Severn Avenue and, according to the Annapolis Fire Department, 18 people were rescued and one civilian was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say around 10 people were displaced and the cause and origin of the blaze are still unknown.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019