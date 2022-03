ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Thursday night in Annapolis.

It happened just after 9pm in the 1900 block of Copeland Street.

Very little is known on what led to the shooting, and there is no word yet on a potential motive or suspect.

The victim is expected to survive.

