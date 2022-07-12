17-year-old killed in shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Monday night in Northeast Baltimore.

The teen, identified as Tiya Adeshola Otuga, was found with a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of East 29th Street around 10:30 p.m.

The teen was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

This is Baltimore’s 189th murder investigation this year. There were 180 murder investigations at this point in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.