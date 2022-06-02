Watch
17-year-old charged with string of home burglaries in Woodlawn

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 02, 2022
WOODLAWN, Md. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a recent string of home burglaries in Woodlawn.

Baltimore County Police say the teen targeted the homes overnight and during the day using sliding glass doors to make entry.

He then allegedly would steal items such as electronics, money and gaming systems.

Detectives so far have tied him to at least eight home break-ins, most of which occurred between April 1 and May 15.

The teen has since been placed in a Department of Juvenile Services facility.

