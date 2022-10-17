17-year-old arrested with loaded handgun near Glen Burnie High School

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police officers have arrested a 17-year-old that was in possession of a loaded handgun in the area of Glen Burnie High School.

Monday afternoon, around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male.

The school's resource officers were alerted and quickly found the males off the school's property.

After a brief search, one suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and arrested without incident.

Police aren't aware of any possible motives at this time.

The second person was unarmed and released from the scene.