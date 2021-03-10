Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old in NE Baltimore

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR-2 News
17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old in NE Baltimore.png
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 17:19:41-05

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

Ervin Talley was shot and killed on February 15 in the 4400 block of Moravia Avenue.

RELATED: 16-year-old shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore

When officers arrived, they found the victim shot in the head.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 17 year-old suspect has been taken to Central Booking where he was officially charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020