17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

Ervin Talley was shot and killed on February 15 in the 4400 block of Moravia Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim shot in the head.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 17 year-old suspect has been taken to Central Booking where he was officially charged with involuntary manslaughter.