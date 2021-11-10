17 veterans, active duty members become U.S. citizens

BALTIMORE — Thursday is Veteran's Day.

Ahead of the annual federal holiday, 17 veterans and active-duty members became U.s. citizens Wednesday.

They received citizenship in a ceremony hosted by the Department of Homeland Security and the National Park Service at the Star-Spangled Banner Flag House in downtown Baltimore.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas administered the oath of allegiance to the country's newest citizens. They're all veterans or active-duty members of the military representing all services. They come from Cameroon, China, El Salvador, Germany, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal. and South Korea.

In 2020, nearly 625,000 people became U.s. citizens.