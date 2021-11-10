Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

17 veterans, active duty members become U.S. citizens

items.[0].videoTitle
17 veterans, active duty members become U.S. citizens
17 veterans, active duty members become U.S. citizens
Posted at 5:24 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 17:32:58-05

BALTIMORE — Thursday is Veteran's Day.

Ahead of the annual federal holiday, 17 veterans and active-duty members became U.s. citizens Wednesday.

They received citizenship in a ceremony hosted by the Department of Homeland Security and the National Park Service at the Star-Spangled Banner Flag House in downtown Baltimore.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas administered the oath of allegiance to the country's newest citizens. They're all veterans or active-duty members of the military representing all services. They come from Cameroon, China, El Salvador, Germany, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal. and South Korea.

In 2020, nearly 625,000 people became U.s. citizens.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019