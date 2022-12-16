16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Federal Hill robbery

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old has been charged with shooting a 62-year-old man earlier this month in a Federal Hill robbery.

According to Police, the victim was shot in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street.

When officers arrived on scene at 2:40pm, the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives arrested the 16-year-old suspect on December 14 and transported him to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with first degree attempted murder.