16-year-old boy charged as adult after police say he pointed a handgun at someone following an argument

CLARKSBURG, Md. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult after police say he pointed a handgun at someone following an argument over the suspect allegedly striking the complainant's car while parking.

According to Montgomery County Police, they received a call just after 10 a.m. on April 6 near the 22400 block of Brick Haven Way from a resident saying that someone approached the complainant at his home, and pointed a handgun him after the argument.

The complainant said that the individual fled the location in the direction of Clarksburg High School.

As a result, Clarksburg High School, Rocky Hill Middle School and the Goddard School, were all placed on lockdown.

Following an investigation, detectives located the teen at his residence before taking him into custody.

Detectives learned that the suspect is a student at Clarksburg High School and had entered the school following the confrontation on Brick Haven Way, but eventually left the campus.

Detectives executed search warrants on both the suspect's home and vehicle and found three Polymer80 kits used for the production of privately made firearms (PMF), commonly known as “ghost guns,” 9mm ammunition and a safe.

A search of his vehicle yielded a loaded PMF Polymer80 9MM handgun with an extended 30 round magazine.

The teen has been charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun, handgun by a minor and use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime.