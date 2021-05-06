16-year-old Baltimore teen has been missing for over 10 months

BALTIMORE — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Baltimore City Police Department are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Andre Thompson went missing from his Baltimore home on June 23, 2020 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators now believe he may be in the Glen Burnie area in the company of a woman. He may go by the name Deandre.

He is biracial, 5’11" and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Andre Thompson, you are urged to contact the Baltimore City Police Department at 410-396-2477, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.