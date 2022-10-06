16 adults and 5 children displaced from apartment fire in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Fire Department battled a three-story apartment fire in Montgomery County Wednesday night.
The fire grew rapidly as it spread from vertically in the apartment building.
Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire, said there were no injuries, but 16 adults and five children were displaced.
Estimated damages to the home are around $600,000.
The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
ICYMI (~11p 10/5) 2-Alarm, 2370 Glenmont Circle, near Georgia Av, Georgian Woods, 3-sty garden apt; origin & cause, building exterior (couch) rapidly grew, spread to utility closet, to common causeway for HVAC thru out bldg, quickly extending (vertically) into interior; pic.twitter.com/WuE7JPao0i— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 6, 2022