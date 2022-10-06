Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

16 adults and 5 children displaced from apartment fire in Montgomery Co.

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 5:03 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 17:03:19-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md.  — The Montgomery County Fire Department battled a three-story apartment fire in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

The fire grew rapidly as it spread from vertically in the apartment building.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire, said there were no injuries, but 16 adults and five children were displaced.

Estimated damages to the home are around $600,000.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019