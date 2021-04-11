15-year-old shot by group of teenage boys while riding dirt bike in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old was injured after a group of teenage boys began shooting at him while riding a dirt bike in Southeast Baltimore.

On Saturday at about 7:17 p.m., officers responded to a call for discharging in the area of Patterson Park, Mcceldery and Monument Streets.

Officers canvassed the area and found evidence of discharging in the 600 block of N. Bradford Avenue.

Moments later, a shooting victim walked into an area hospital.

Police responded to the hospital and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds to his left arm. The victim is in stable condition.

The victim told police he was riding a dirt bike in the 600 block of N. Bradford Avenue when an unknown group of teenage boys began shooting at him.

Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.