15-year-old girl shot on Wilkens Avenue in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old injured early Thursday morning.

According to investigators patrol officers were called just after 3:15 a.m. to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl suffering fro a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the victim's statement to detectives, she was walking near Millington Avenue at Wilkens Avenue when she was shot by an unidentified person.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.