Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

15-year-old girl dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Frederick County

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 15:19:10-04

WALKERSVILLE, Md. — A 15-year-old girl has died after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Walkersville.

It happened Friday, just before noon on Woodsboro Pike (Route 194) in the area of W. Frederick Street.

Maryland State Police said Nikole Cynthia Morfessis was standing on the edge of the roadway looking northbound, when she walked into the side of an oncoming tractor-trailer.

Morfessis was flown by helicopter to Frederick Memorial Hospital, where she died.

Police say there were no signs of speeding or impairment on the part of the driver, who remained on scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019