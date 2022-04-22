15-year-old girl dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Frederick County

WALKERSVILLE, Md. — A 15-year-old girl has died after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Walkersville.

It happened Friday, just before noon on Woodsboro Pike (Route 194) in the area of W. Frederick Street.

Maryland State Police said Nikole Cynthia Morfessis was standing on the edge of the roadway looking northbound, when she walked into the side of an oncoming tractor-trailer.

Morfessis was flown by helicopter to Frederick Memorial Hospital, where she died.

Police say there were no signs of speeding or impairment on the part of the driver, who remained on scene.