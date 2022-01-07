GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 15-year-old charged with carjacking in Glen Burnie this week.

According to police, on January 5 at around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Ingram Court in Glen Burnie for a report of a motor vehicle theft.

A witness observed two men get into the silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata and drive off. After an officer saw the vehicle at the 7-Eleven located at 1250 Crain Highway with two people inside. The passenger exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The driver fled in the vehicle, which was later recovered, unoccupied, in the area of 3rd Street and Annabel Avenue in Baltimore.

The teen was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber Taurus M85 revolver and was charged accordingly.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 410-222-6145. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.