15-year-old charged in non-fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police have charged a 15-year-old in a non-fatal shooting that took place in Columbia earlier this month.

Police say the shooting took place near the 9400 block of Brett Lane at approximately 3:05 p.m. on March 6. The victim, a relative of the suspect was shot in the torso and is currently listed in stable condition.

Through investigation, police determined that the suspect and victim had an ongoing dispute and had agreed to meet at the time and location of the shooting to address their disagreement.

The suspect was arrested on March 24.