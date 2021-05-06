15 repeat violent offenders among those arrested by Baltimore Police since April 1

On Thursday, Baltimore Police announced the arrests of 16 homicide suspects and 13 non-fatal shooting suspects since April 1. Of these suspects, 15 are repeat violent offenders.

Among those arrests are:



22 year-old Terry McKinnon, a repeat offender for the killing of 42 year-old Gary Hall Jr. and 43 year-old Kimberly Height on May 24, 2020 in the 1700 block of E. Lafayette Street.

42 year-old Michael Yates, a repeat offender, for the shooting of a 47 year-old man on October 12, 2020 in the 1100 block of Steelton Avenue.

A 16 year-old boy for the stabbing death on March 18, 2020 in the unit block of S. Green Street.

30 year-old Martinez Armstrong, a repeat offender, for the death of 28 year-old Michael Montgomery on June 11, 2020 in the 3700 block of Gelston Drive.

18 year-old Arnell Lee for the shooting of a 26 year-old man on January 23, 2021 in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.

20 year-old Daquan Murphy for the shooting of a 31 year-old man on February 8, 2021 and the death of 40 year-old Marcus Bentley on February 10.

27 year-old Bianca Nelson for the shooting of a 44 year-old man on February 27, 2021 in the 1600 block of Normal Avenue.

39 year-old Donte Brown, a repeat offender for the death of 22 year-old Tavon Hutton on March 5, 2021 in the 400 block of W. Saratoga Street.

24 year-old Corey Pointer, a repeat offender for the shooting of a 36 year-old woman on March 22, 2021 in the 500 block of Normandy Avenue.

22 year-old Christopher Tyson, a repeat offender for the killings of 21 year-old De’nita Barrett and 37 year-old Ashley Lambert

32 year-old Sarah Crutchfield and 36 year-old Shakira Anderson for the shooting of a 34 year-old man on March 23, 2021 in the 2200 block of Harford Road.

36 year-old Deandre Whitehead, a repeat offender, for the shooting of a 34 year-old man on March 26, 2021 in the 800 block of Carroll Street.

36 year-old Antonio Williams for the shooting of a 26 year-old man on March 27, 2021 in the 4100 block of Amos Avenue.

Two 16 year-old boys and a 14 year-old girl were arrested for the killing of 41 year-old Fabian Mendez on April 2, 2021 in the 100 block of N. Conkling Street.

37 year-old Steven Melton Jr., a repeat offender was arrested for the killing of 34 year-old Dominik Carr that occurred on April 5, 2021 in the 2800 block of Edgecombe Circle North.

26 year-old Brandi Richardson, a repeat offender, was arrested for the killing of 33 year-old Georgio Johnson on April 7, 2021, in the 1500 block of N. Broadway.

20 year-old Rasheed Horton, a repeat offender was arrested for the shooting of a 36 year-old man that occurred on April 11, 2021 in the 3200 block of Belair Road.

22 year-old Kyree Davis was arrested for the killing of 22 year-old Shamyar Austin on April 11, 2021 in the 4800 block of Bayonne Avenue.

48 year-old Mumwaldi Kearney was arrested for the killing of 68 year-old Shari Smith on April 12, 2021 in the 4400 block of Manorview Road.

20 year-Cortez Johnson was arrested for the killing of 38 year-old Ivan Green that occurred on April 17. 2021 in the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue.

44 year-old Daya Jones, a repeat offender, was arrested for the killing of 27 year-old Nikea Jackson that occurred on April 19, 2021 in the 100 block of Woodbourne Avenue.

19 year-old Kahi Richard and 27 year-old Donte Price, a repeat offender, were arrested for the shooting of a 32 year-old man that occurred on April 22, 2021 in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue.

23 year-old Antonio Massey, a repeat offender, was arrested for the shooting of a 40 year-old man that occurred on April 22, 2021 in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street.

28 year-old Pierre Foster was arrested for the killing 32 year-old Dayvon Masin and the shooting of a 38 year-old man that occurred on April 23, 2021 in the 4600 block of York Road.

In addition to these 29 violent suspects, there are seven open warrants for six individuals wanted for homicides.

“Removing violent offenders who have cowardly taken lives or harmed people remains our top priority. I commend the women and men of the Baltimore Police Department and the members of our Warrant Apprehension Task Force, Homicide Units, and District Detective Units for their diligent efforts removing these individuals from our communities,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Holding people accountable is critically important as we continue to work in partnership to build a safer Baltimore.”