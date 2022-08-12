15 and 12-year-old in custody, accused of murdering gas station worker in PG County

CLINTON, Md. — A 15 and 12-year-old are in custody, accused of murdering a gas station worker in Prince George's County.

Overnight Wednesday, police got the call for a stabbing at a gas station on Woodyard Road in Clinton.

On scene officers discovered 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote, of Mount Rainier, suffering from multiple puncture wounds.

He died hours later at the hospital.

Investigators learned he had been stabbed by two suspects, who were allegedly stealing from the store.

Police say the evidence led them to take two minors, ages 15 and 12, into custody.

Both face a count of first-degree murder, however only the teen is being charged as an adult. His name has not been released.

According to Police Chief Malik Aziz, seven juveniles have now been arrested in Prince George's County this year in connection with various homicide cases.

“This is a tragic situation. Two juveniles are now in custody for killing Mr. Akingbesote while he was at work. We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes," said Aziz. "Committing violent crimes are serious offenses and we intend to do our part in holding accountable anyone, no matter their age, who breaks the law in this county."

