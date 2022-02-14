Watch
$15,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in 2009 Valentine's Day homicide

Baltimore County Police
Daniel Coverston
Posted at 4:20 PM, Feb 14, 2022
TOWSON, Md. — Detectives continue to look for information in the 2009 Valentine's Day homicide of Towson University student, Daniel Coverston.

Coverston was found dead in his apartment in the 7000 block of Lachlan Circle just before 3 p.m. on that Saturday.

He had left his door unlocked for friends to check on him as he recovered from eye surgery and was under a doctor's order to rest lying face down.

Coverston was found in that position, suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He was 22 years old.

The last phone call he received came from a phone booth that was located on Loch Raven Boulevard at Belvedere Avenue.

Detectives believe it's possible that call may have come from the person who killed Daniel.

If you have any information about Daniel Coverston or his murder, regardless of how insignificant you may think it is, please contact Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

A $15,000 reward is offered to anyone who contacts Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for his murder.

