14-year-old student found with loaded gun at Parkville High School

PARKVILLE, Md. — A 14-year-old student at Parkville High School in Baltimore County has been arrested after the student was found with a loaded handgun.

Baltimore County Police Department said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown this morning, which has since been lifted. The school system initially said they had no information about a lockdown.

#BCoPD Officers have arrested a 14-year-old student at Parkville High School who was in possession of a loaded handgun. The school was placed on a temporary lockdown, but that has since been lifted. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/ykNOePsbZI — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 7, 2022

No injuries have been reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

