Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

14-year-old student found with loaded gun at Parkville High School

Parkville High School
SEI Architects
Parkville High School<br/>
Parkville High School
Posted at 11:18 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 11:20:14-05

PARKVILLE, Md. — A 14-year-old student at Parkville High School in Baltimore County has been arrested after the student was found with a loaded handgun.

Baltimore County Police Department said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown this morning, which has since been lifted. The school system initially said they had no information about a lockdown.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with us for any updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices