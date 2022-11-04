Watch Now
14-year-old porcupine dies at Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 16:26:20-04

BALTIMORE — An African porcupine that was brought to the Maryland Zoo to be a companion for a male porcupine has died.

The Zoo announced today that Kali, a 14-year-old female African crested porcupine, died Thursday after ongoing medical issues. She was lethargic in the morning and was taken for a full exam.

The Zoo said:

"Despite every effort by our medical team, she did not wake up after the procedure."

The Zoo posted a photo of Kali with her companion, Kayin, a 17-year-old male. Kali was brought to the Zoo in 2009 to be with Kayin.

She will be "remembered for her intelligence, love of digging, and carrying logs around the exhibit. Her presence will be greatly missed along the African Boardwalk where she was commonly seen huddled with Kayin in their den, and by her care team here at the Zoo."

The African porcupines are herbivores, are monogamous, and usually live about 12 to 15 years. The cape porcupine and African crested porcupine (which are almost identical) are the largest porcupines in the world.

