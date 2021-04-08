Watch
Argument leads to 14-year-old girl being shot outside beauty salon in Baltimore

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 7:06 PM, Apr 08, 2021
BALTIMORE — An argument led to a 14-year-old girl being shot outside a beauty salon in Baltimore.

On Thursday at about 5:24 p.m., Eastern District officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of E. North Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a 14 year-old girl who had been shot in her right leg.

According to police, a dispute happened inside a beauty salon that spilled out onto the sidewalk where the 14-year-old was shot twice in the leg. Police say they are not sure if she was part of the initial dispute.

In a statement on Twitter, Mayor Brandon Scott said:

"I don't care what it is over no dispute that starts at a beauty salon should end in a 14 year old being shot. And every grown person who saw and knows what happened should be lining up to tell us. It could have been your daughter, sister or granddaughter."

She was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

About five minutes earlier, officers responded to the 1600 block of Ashburton Street for a shot spotter alert.

Upon arrival, officers found a 38 year-old man, inside a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso.

Baltimore City Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Homicide detectives were summoned and are now investigating this murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

