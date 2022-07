BALTIMORE — A 14-year-old was found injured from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Save-A-Lot grocery store in Northeast Baltimore Friday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happening the backyard of a home in the 3600 block of Ravenwood Avenue, and then he met police in the parking lot of the grocery store on Erdman Avenue around 4 p.m.

He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.