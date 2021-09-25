14-year-old boy shot on Saturday afternoon in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, md. — Police are looking for tips after a 14-year-old boy was shot on Saturday afternoon in Baltimore City.

Around 1:41 p.m., shots were fired in the 2000 block of East Lafayette Avenue.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the left leg. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray Hyundai fleeing the scene northbound on Chester Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.