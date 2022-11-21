Watch Now
14-year-old arrested after attempting to break into cars in Severn

Posted at 4:41 PM, Nov 21, 2022
SEVERN, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a 14-year-old for attempting to break into cars Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of suspicious activity involving people checking vehicle door handles in the area of Astilbe Way and Briar Ridge Lane in Severn.

As officers arrived, they saw suspects matching the description. After a brief pursuit, one of the suspects was caught.

Before being caught, the suspect dropped a loaded a firearm.

The 14-year-old was then arrested and charged accordingly.

