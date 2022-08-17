14-year-old absconded after ordered to home detention for alleged stabbing in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — After a confrontation with another teen, a 14-year-old told police she carried a knife for protection.

Then, last Monday, the two got into a fistfight, and the 14-year-old allegedly used that weapon to stab the other 14-year-old repeatedly.

Now, investigators are frustrated that no one intervened.

“Unfortunately, some of these kids, a lot of these kids have no guidance,” said Det. Sgt. Ron Odom, from the Elkton Police Department. “(They) have no parental supervision, are allowed to run amok in the neighborhoods, because as long as they’re not bothering their parents, or so-called parents, they don’t care what they’re doing.”

Police said the victim was stabbed four times, including twice in the neck, but she’s expected to survive.

That means her alleged attacker will avoid adult charges, and it appears she’s trying to skip out on the juvenile ones as well.

Officials said was absconded after she was ordered to home detention.

“They had a court hearing yesterday with the judge over at the court with Juvenile Services and they put her on home detention, home monitoring, instead of detaining her in a juvenile detention facility, and unfortunately, she absconded yesterday evening as well,” said Odom.

Now, police must try to track down the minor fugitive without the public’s help since she’s too young to be identified, yet too dangerous, in their minds, for the system to send her home to await justice.

“That’s the sad part is there’s no middle ground,” said Odom. “Everything gets dismissed away. ‘Oh, nobody died. She’s got these injuries now, and she’ll be stitched up and sent home,’ but what happens next time when she does nick an artery and kills somebody? It’s, the system pacifies people too much, instead of holding people accountable.”

