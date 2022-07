SYKESVILLE — The Maryland Department of the Environment is investigating a fish kill from July 2, in the Southern Branch Patapsco River, at the Route 32 bridge in Sykesville.

About 14,000 dead fish were discovered.

Sampling of water showed oxygen levels to be adequate and no trace of chlorine, suggesting that another source may be the cause of the fish kill.

MDE has collected additional water samples for further analysis. This story will continue to be updated.