Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

13-year-old injured in shooting in East Baltimore

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted at 8:07 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 20:07:37-04

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday evening in East Baltimore.

Police said the boy is expected to survive after he was shot in the arm and leg,

Officers heard gunshots around 6:47 p.m. in the area of E. Madison Street and N. Port Street.

The 13-year-old, who was found injured from the shooting, was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.

No other information was provided.

Police are asking if anyone has information to call 410-396-2433. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019