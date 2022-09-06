13-year-old injured in shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday evening in East Baltimore.

Police said the boy is expected to survive after he was shot in the arm and leg,

Officers heard gunshots around 6:47 p.m. in the area of E. Madison Street and N. Port Street.

The 13-year-old, who was found injured from the shooting, was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.

No other information was provided.

Police are asking if anyone has information to call 410-396-2433. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.