13-year-old along with 2 other minors arrested for stealing cars in Charles Co.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Patrol officers in Charles County recovered three stolen cars and apprehend four suspects, all of whom were minors.

On Jan. 8, around 4:12 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco for the report of a motor vehicle theft.

Sgt. T. Yates was near the scene and he saw five cars that appeared to be traveling together, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

One of the vehicles in the group matched the description of the vehicle which had just reported to be stolen. The sergeant attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the driver fled along with the other vehicles.

With the assistance of the La Plata Police Department, three out of the five vehicles were eventually stopped and the drivers and a passenger were apprehended.

The two other vehicles escaped and the drivers have not been located. After a computer check, it was confirmed all the cars were stolen.

The drivers of the stolen cars were minors to include a 13-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys. They were charged on a juvenile offense report with several counts of motor vehicle theft.

The passenger in one of the cars was identified as Tyrell Rashad White, 18, of Washington D.C. He was charged with several county of theft and motor vehicle theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Pickeral at 301-609-6556.