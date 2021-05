BOWIE, Md. — 13 adults and eight children from a total of three units were displaced due to a fire in Bowie on Thursday.

The fire took place just before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cape Cod Circle. Upon arrival, crews found a two story middle-of-row townhouse with heavy fire on the first floor and from the rear of home.

Officials say there are no injuries to report at this time and the bulk of the fire has been knocked.