12 year-old Baltimore resident holds toy drive for Christmas season

Be the change you wish to see in the world.

That's the motto a 12 year old girl has adopted and now she's making a difference for other children.

Her name is Sha'miyae and she held a toy drive for kids in need this Christmas season.

It happened yesterday and dozens of kids showed up to collect a gift.

Sha'miyae says her goal is to make sure people in the community feel loved and send the message that Baltimore is more than just crime.

"I am doing this because I want to put smiles on people's faces....And the area I live around is all gun violence and I want to change that by being the change you wish to see in the world. That's my platform. "

Sha'miyae says she hopes other kids and adults get involved and join her on her mission.