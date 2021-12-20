Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

12 year-old Baltimore resident holds toy drive for Christmas season

items.[0].videoTitle
12 year-old resident holds toy drive for Christmas holiday
Posted at 11:37 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 23:37:24-05

Be the change you wish to see in the world.

That's the motto a 12 year old girl has adopted and now she's making a difference for other children.

Her name is Sha'miyae and she held a toy drive for kids in need this Christmas season.

It happened yesterday and dozens of kids showed up to collect a gift.

Sha'miyae says her goal is to make sure people in the community feel loved and send the message that Baltimore is more than just crime.

"I am doing this because I want to put smiles on people's faces....And the area I live around is all gun violence and I want to change that by being the change you wish to see in the world. That's my platform. "

Sha'miyae says she hopes other kids and adults get involved and join her on her mission.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019