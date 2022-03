GLEN BURNIE, Md — A 12-year-old was arrested in Glen Burnie for robbery on Saturday.

Police said a minor said he was approached by a person who said he was armed with a gun, and went through the minor's pockets before taking off.

Anne Arundel County police K9 found the 12-year-old in a wooded area near Ritchie Highway and took him into custody,

The 12-year-old has been charged, according to police.