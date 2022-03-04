12-year-old among two charged in Brooklyn Park robbery

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A 12-year-old Bethesda boy is among two people charged in connection to a February 28 robbery in Brooklyn Park.

It happened in the 5200 block of 4th Street.

The juvenile victim had just gotten some things from a car and was heading back into his home, when he was approached by the suspects.

They allegedly assaulted the victim and demanded the keys, before stealing the car and fleeing.

The victim at the time declined medical attention.

On March 2, Tishawn Kendol Parker, 18, of Baltimore, was taken into custody. The next day, the 12-year-old suspect was located and charged.

Police have since recovered the stolen vehicle and returned it to its owner.