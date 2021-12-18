12 injured, 2 dead in shootings across Baltimore City Friday

BALTIMORE — 14 people were shot across Baltimore City Friday, two of them died from their injuries.

The latest shooting took place at around 7:49 p.m. in the 1300 block of West North Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found five people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 36-year-old man died while the remaining four victims are suffering with non-life threatening injuries.

About an hour prior, another man was shot in his leg in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road. He was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

Friday's violence began early in the morning hours when a 35-year-old man was shot in the arm at the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Franklintown Road.

At around noon, three men ages 19, 32, and 44 were shot in the 1800 block of Castle Street. Within an hour, four people were shot in the 600 block of Laurens Street.

One victim, who's identity is still unknown died at the hospital. Two other victim's ages 50 and 18 suffered non-life threatening injuries and the fourth victim, a 50 year-old, remains in the hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.