11 Maryland utility workers to help in Jackson, Mississippi

As Mississippi's largest city continues to struggle with a massive water crisis, a group of utility workers from Maryland have been sent to help Jackson.

Maryland Department of Emergency Management is sending 11 utility workers - including four from Anne Arundel County - to help mitigate Jackson's water plant issues. The Anne Arundel employees have been there since Sept. 11.

The department announced today that the workers will stay in Jackson until Sept. 20; Mississippi's emergency officials may also request more workers to replace them afterwards.

The boil advisory was just lifted today for Jackson, the capital of Mississippi with about 160,000 residents. Water treatment plants had failed during August floods, and the city's aging water infrastructure made the situation worse, noted MDEM.

BREAKING: A boil-water notice has been lifted in Mississippi’s capital city after nearly seven weeks. Emergency repairs are still underway after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days. https://t.co/fau3FGp319 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 15, 2022

Besides the four Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works employees, there are also seven workers from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission. They include Class A surface water and membrane operators, instrument technicians, licensed electricians, mechanics, general maintenance workers, and an emergency management specialist.

Anne Arundel DPW has been posting updates on Facebook about how their efforts are going.

Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Anne Arundel County employees Rob Swann and Phil Daley are pictured with co-workers from WSSC and South Carolina



Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Anne Arundel County's Vincent-Dang Nguyen works on the membrane back post level control device and the membrane drain system in Jackson, Miss.



MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland said in a statement: