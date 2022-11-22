$100k offered for tip leading to arrest in 2003 Westminster murder case

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Richard Atkins Jr. was found beaten to death inside his Main Street Westminster apartment in December of 2003.

Nearly 18-years later no arrests have been made in the case, despite a $20,000 reward being put up last year.

MORE: $20k reward offered for tip that leads to arrest in 2003 Westminster murder case

Now family members are increasing the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the killer.

Investigators believe Atkins was targeted in a robbery.

The actual murder reportedly occurred sometime on or about December 27, when the suspect(s) went to Atkins' apartment in search of money.

When Atkins refused to hand over cash, he was beaten with a blunt object.

The suspect(s) then took off with the money and DVDs.

It wasn't until two-days later that Atkins was discovered dead.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.