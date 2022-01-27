Watch
100 computers donated to Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

Devices donated by PCs for People
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 27, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women got a generous donation from PCs for People Thursday.

The organization donated 100 free laptops to the school.

The devices were given to the PCs for People by the Maryland Department of General Services through the Federal Surplus Property program, then upgraded and refurbished by PCs for People in East Baltimore.

"We look forward to using them for our students to enhance their technology and their curriculum as they are moving forward in life," said Principal Tiffany Williams. "Our girls, 100% of them go to college, and this is a great opportunity for them."

To date, PCs for People has given computers and internet access to 9,500 low-income residents in Maryland.

