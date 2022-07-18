10-year-old girl goes missing while swimming at campground in St. Mary's Co.

PINEY POINT, Md. — A search is on for a 10-year-old who went missing while swimming at a campground in St. Mary's County.

Deputies got the Sunday just after 1pm for three swimmers in distress at Camp Merryelande in Piney Point.

Officials say two 10-year-old children and an adult were swimming in the Potomac River when the current pulled them out further into the water.

The adult was able to make it safely to shore, while one child was rescued by some good Samaritans.

So far crews have been unable to locate the second child, Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla.

Helicopters, drones, and dive teams from various agencies throughout the state have been deployed as part of search efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-475-3333.

