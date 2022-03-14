10 people shot in Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — At least 10 people were shot, four murdered, in Baltimore this weekend. The violence included a quadruple shooting.

“Man, it just hurt. It hurt,” said Marquise Nicholson.

Nicholson is hurt to know more of his friends became victims of city gun violence.

Saturday evening, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty Heights and Gwynn Oak Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. Officers found four men shot in a car.

Three of them— ages 25 and 26—died.

“I’ve lived around here all my life so I know the guys. Come on now, it’s senseless,” said Nicholson. “We should do better. We just gotta do better as a city.”

“That makes me not even wanna come up here, so I gotta watch myself now. I probably won’t be coming up here too much anymore,” said Gregory.

The shooting happened at a very busy intersection with a grocery store and gas station where Gregory said people are known to deal drugs.

“I don’t bother with them,” said Gregory.

On the same block is the Ambassador Theatre, which is getting renovated to serve the community as a safe place for people to gather.

The quadruple shooting was far from the only violence in Baltimore this weekend.

Early Saturday morning, a man was shot and killed in Southeast Baltimore and there were five other non-fatal shootings, leaving some of the victims with severe injuries.

“How we get better is just put the guns down. That’s all we gotta do is put the guns down. If there’s a problem, there’s easier ways than taking somebodies life,” said Nicholson.

If you have any information about any of the shootings, you can submit tips completely anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCK-UP or using their website.