10 healthcare workers rewarded for their hard-work with new cars

10 healthcare workers rewarded for their hard-work with new cars
Posted at 6:31 PM, May 10, 2022
BALTIMORE — This is national hospital and national nurses week, a chance to honor our healthcare heroes.

They have served tirelessly during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Their dedication celebrated today.

10 area healthcare professionals received a big surprise.

Heritage MileOne Autogroup teamed up with Vehicles for Change to present them with a car.

One of the recipients, Stacy Hubbard of Baltimore City.

The mother of four works for a non-profit providing mental health support.

"I would do it whether they gave me a car or not. I would do it anyway. But it feels almost like no maybe there's somebody else. Cause you're always giving, but I'm grateful and this is so needed," said Hubbard.

We're told without a car, her daily commute would consist of two or three bus connections, taking about an hour to get to work.

