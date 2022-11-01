$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious/nonprofit groups

BALTIMORE — Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.

Maryland's Congressional representatives noted in a press release that the grant, which comes from Homeland Security, is "in response to the rise in religiously motivated attacks on faith communities across the country."

This month marked four years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, which killed 11 people at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue. Earlier this year, a man took hostages during synagogue services in Texas.

In the Baltimore area, the awards include:



$300,000 for Bais Yaakov School for Girls

$299,959 for Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore

$239,550 for B'nai Israel Congregation and Cemetery

$150,000 each for Agudath Israel of Baltimore, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, Beth Am, Beth Tfiloh, Bnos Yisroel of Baltimore, Chabad Israel Center of Baltimore, Chabad Lubavitch of Hunt Valley, Chabad of Towson, Cheder Chabad, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Congregation Beit Yaakov, Congregation Shomrei Emunah, Darchei Noam Montessori, Edward Myerberg Senior Center, Har Sinai - Ohem Shalom Congregation, Mesivta Kesser Torah of Baltimore, Ner Israel Rabbinical College, Owings Mills Synagogue, St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Star-K Certification, Talmudical Academy of Baltimore, Temple Beth Sholom of Anne Arundel County, Yeshivas Lubavitch of Baltimore, Yeshivas Toras Simcha, Beth Sholom Congregation, Calvary Assembly of God, Islamic Society of Frederick, Mother Seton School, Shoresh, Inc., The Banner School,

$148,943 for St. Paul Church

$147,257 for Islamic Society of Baltimore

$141,227 for St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church

$139,971 for St. Agnes Catholic School

$139,560 for Resurrection St. Paul School

$130,000 for Sacred Monastery of Saint Nina

$120,886 for St. Michael-St. Clement School Willow

$110,577 for Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies

$109,200 for Pikesville Jewish Congregation

$107,575 for Grace Bible Baptist Church

$105,000 for The Jewels School

$95,000 for St. John Regional Catholic School

$75,000 for Suburban Orthodox Congregation Toras Chaim

$74,000 for Bolton Street Synagogue

$68,717 for St. Agnes Catholic Congregation

$32,000 for Covenant Family Chapel

$19,000 for Faith Christian Fellowship Church

The Congressional representatives said in a statement: